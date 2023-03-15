BTS’ 2025 comeback plan not set in stone, says HYBE boss Bang Si-hyuk

Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of BTS‘ label HYBE, has revealed that the plan for the boyband to reunite in 2025 has not been confirmed.

Earlier today, Bang made an appearance at the Gwanhun Forum, hosted by the Gwanhun Club, an association of senior journalists in Korea. During his time there, the HYBE chairman spoke about the company’s plans for BTS after the end of their mandatory military enlist, and revealed that the previously announced plan for the boyband to reunite in 2025 is not yet set in stone.

“We said we ‘hope’ the members can resume in 2025, not ‘will’,” Bang clarified at the forum, per The Kpop Herald. “BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn’t mean we can target [the date of 2025].”

Bang also revealed that BTS have yet to renew their contract with HYBE, although he claims that the company “still ha[s] time left” until the boyband’s contracts expire. “We’ll discuss [contract renewal with the members] within the time, and I believe it will be right for us to speak about it after the discussion ends,” he added.

Elsewhere during his appearance at the Gwanhun Forum, Bang also briefly touched on the enlistment dates of the remaining BTS members. He said: “The enlistment schedules are private information, so I cannot speak about it here. But we will disclose the dates in order transparently once their schedules are confirmed.”

All seven members of BTS are expected to serve their mandatory military terms without special exemptions, as confirmed by HYBE back in October 2022. Since then, member Jin became the first from the group to enlist in the South Korean military. J-hope is expected to enlist soon as well, having terminated a request for enlistment postponement just last month.