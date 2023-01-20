BTS and Billie Eilish among the best music to fall asleep to, scientists say

BTS and Billie Eilish is among the best music to fall asleep to, scientists say.

Researchers from Aarhus University analysed over 200,000 songs on Spotify from nearly a thousand playlists associated with helping users to get to sleep.

Alongside the expected types of slower instrumental music with minimal elements and a calming nature, the researchers also found that many use familiar and comforting music to fall asleep to, even if they are more up-tempo and energetic.

The research pointed to songs such as BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ and Eilish’s Khalid collaboration ‘Lovely’ as being examples of the energetic yet comforting music that users on the streaming service use to help them drift off.

More research is set to be done in order to “identify the various reasons different people choose different music for sleeping,” with researchers finding that although “softer, slower, instrumental and more often played on acoustic instruments than other music,” music used to help people sleep “displays a large variation including music characterised by high energy and tempo”.

They added: “The study can both inform the clinical use of music and advance our understanding of how music is used to regulate human behaviour in everyday life.”

Elsewhere, Disney+ has announced that its documentary about j-hope of BTS will premiere on the streaming service next month.

Titled j-hope IN THE BOX, the behind-the-scenes documentary will focus on the creation of the BTS member’s first solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’. According to a press release, the film will give viewers “a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process”. j-hope IN THE BOX will be available to stream on Disney+ from February 17.

His bandmate Jin also recently completed five weeks of basic military training at a boot camp in Yeon-cheon as part of his mandatory military service duties.

The star took to Weverse to share his first social media update since enlisting in the military on December 2022, where he posted photos of himself in military uniform after attending his training completion ceremony.

“I’m having fun. I’m posting a photo with permission from the military,” Jin wrote on Weverse, as translated by CNN. “Army, always be happy and stay well.”