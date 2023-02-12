BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has just smashed a huge Spotify milestone

BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ has smashed a huge Spotify milestone as it becomes the first Korean-language song to surpass 1billion streams on the platform.

Originally released in 2019, the song featured on BTS’ ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ and quickly broke the record for the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history. It went on to become the fastest music video to hit 100 million views, reaching the milestone in under 2 days.

The track has now broken another record, as it becomes the first Korean-language song to reach 1billion streams on Spotify.

Back in 2021, BTS became the first Korean act to achieve a billion streams with ‘Dynamite’. The song has since been added into Spotify’s official ‘Billions Club’ playlist, alongside hits like Harry Styles‘ ‘Watermelon Sugar’, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ and more.

To celebrate, the K-pop group ate off their official plaque, following in the footsteps of Drake (with ‘In My Feelings’), Halsey (with ‘Without Me’ and collaborative track ‘Closer’) and Joe Jonas (with DNCE’s ‘Cake by the Ocean’).

Last year, BTS’ 2021 English-language hit ‘Butter’ became the group’s second single to amass over a billion streams on Spotify.

Speaking about making ‘Boy With Luv’, Halsey said: “It was really cool for us to come together and do something that reflects all of us, I think. It’s a really special marriage of music in America and music in Korea that’s our music for the world and I think that’s really, really amazing.”

“Being on set with BTS is very intimidating because they are all so incredible,” Halsey added, before she said that the boys made her “feel really calm and at home”.

In a four star review of the EP, NME said: “As they continue to break records and defy expectations, BTS’ metaphorical (and already palatial) home is only going to get bigger. ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ is proof of that, and finds them setting the bar intimidatingly high – for fellow K-pop artists, ones across the globe, and themselves.”

BTS are currently on hiatus as all seven members are set to serve their mandatory military terms without special exemptions in South Korea. According to Big Hit Music, they “are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”