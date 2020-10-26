BTS have announced the opening of a pop-up store in Singapore – one of three ‘Map Of The Soul’ shops worldwide.

Details of the shop were announced over the weekend. The group’s Singapore store is scheduled to run for three months from November 14, 2020 to February 14, 2021, and will be situated in Plaza Singapura.

The pop-up store will be open from 10AM to 10PM daily, and guests will be allowed to stay for the maximum of an hour. Visitors will also require reservations to enter the Singapore pop-up.

A virtual pop-up store also being set up, and the list of Asian countries with access to the virtual store include Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan.

The virtual pop-up stores will also run from November 14 till February 14, but pre-registrations begin on Friday, October 30 instead.

Singapore’s pop-up store is just one of three physical stores being set up globally, the other two locations being Seoul and Tokyo. The pop-ups will feature merchandise exclusive to the store that won’t be available anywhere else.

Pre-reservation schedules for the Singapore pop-up will open every Friday for each weekly session, with the first pre-reservation window opening next Friday, November 6.

Fan who successfully pre-register are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before their selected time slot. Ticket holders will have to verify their arrival through registered mobile number OTPs (One Time Passwords).

Once they have been verified, ticketholders will be issued a wristband, and will be ushered to their respective queue lanes for Safe Entry check-ins and temperature taking. Re-entry will not be allowed. Additionally, no food and drinks are allowed in the pop-up store.

A number of safety measures will also be implemented in accordance to the government sanctions COVID-19 guidelines. These include the mandatory use of masks at all times, one-meter social distancing in the entry and cashier queues at all times, and a limit on the number of guests in the store. Hand sanitisers will also be available throughout the store, including queues.

The news of the ‘Map Of The Soul’ showcase comes ahead of BTS’ new album, ‘BE’, which is scheduled to be released on November 20.