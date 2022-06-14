BTS announce official hiatus to focus on solo projects

BTS have confirmed that they’re going on hiatus.

The K-pop superstars announced the news during their FESTA dinner, which is part of an annual celebration of their founding. As they welcomed their ninth year together this month, they told fans that it was time to take an extended break and pursue solo projects.

Bandmember RM said in the video below that while they’ve achieved so much as BTS, the individual members still need to grow and mature as individuals.

“I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something,” he said.

RM added that he now wants to take the time to think about BTS’ new direction, both as individuals and a group.

The rest of BTS went on to say that deciding to go on a break was a difficult decision, adding that they felt like they were letting down their fans.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans,” Jimin said.

“I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

In 2019 a representative for BTS offered clarification over reports of an “extended” hiatus for the group, explaining that it was instead a “brief” break.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” the post read. “This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

The message went on to say that the members of BTS “will rest and recharge in their own personal ways” during the break, while asking fans to respect their privacy.

All members of the seven-strong BTS have released music under solo projects: RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and V.

Meanwhile, earlier this month BTS released the music video for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, which is the title track of their new compilation album ‘Proof’.

The visual opens with Jungkook sitting alone in a desert, looking out into the vast open land. It then cuts to the septet sitting together as they perform ‘Yet To Come’, which finds the boyband looking back at their nine-year-long career so far.

‘Proof’ is a 48-track compilation that includes many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’.