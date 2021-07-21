BTS appointed special presidential envoy for culture by Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has named boyband BTS as the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations And Culture.

According to the South Korean Presidential Office, as per The Kpop Herald, the appointment of BTS in the role is aimed to “raise awareness on global agendas, such as sustainable development, to our future generations and to strengthen the nation’s diplomatic power across the world”.

“We anticipate that BTS, who have been spreading message of hope and positive energy to fans around the world, will take a significant role in representing S. Korea as the Special Presidential Envoy in the COVID-19 period,” the office added, per The Kpop Herald.

The boyband are set to represent South Korea at the 75th United Nations General Assembly this September, according to South Korean Presidential Office spokesperson Park Kyung-mi. “They will send a message of consolation and hope for the youth around the world and also join various activities on such issues as the environment, poverty, inequality and respect for diversity,” added Park, according to Yonhap News Agency.

BTS’ upcoming attendance at this year’s UN General Assembly will be their third so far, having given their first UN speech in 2018 and their second in 2020. The group also have an on-going campaign in partnership with UNICEF, in hopes to “end violence and neglect while simultaneously promoting children and young people’s self esteem and well-being”.

In other BTS news, the group’s 2020 English single ‘Dynamite’ has officially surpassed a billion streams on Spotify as of July 20, making the group the first Korean act to ever do so.