BTS are “the same as they used to be”, says ex-Big Hit trainees

Two former Big Hit Music trainees have opened up about the members of BTS and whether the septet have changed since their debut.

In a new interview with Korea Now, the English-language YouTube channel of South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency, former Big Hit Music trainees Kim Ji-hoon and Hwang Ji-hwan opened up about their experiences at the K-pop agency and training alongside the now-BTS members.

Kim spoke about how he sometimes watches clips of BTS on YouTube, nothing that the septet are “the same as they used to be” when they were all trainees together. He added that, even then, he thought BTS leader RM “had leadership qualities”. Meanwhile, Hwang recalled how Suga “[didn’t] talk too much” but had taught him a lot about music.

The duo also spoke about how they had a “very happy training life”, compared to the stories he had heard from trainees from other K-pop agencies. “Namjoon, Hoseok and Yoongi (the real names of RM, J-hope and Suga, respectively) created a good atmosphere,” Kim said. “It was possible because we were all supportive of each other from the start.”

Later in the interview, the pair recalled how the member of BTS reacted when they left Big Hit Music. “I was practicing and Namjoon opened the door first. He asked if I was quitting. I think he was very upset at that time,” Kim said. “He had to see many friends leaving and I was with him 27/4, so it was more heartbreaking.”

In other BTS news, Jungkook recently opened up about how he misses working with the boyband in a new interview with 103.5 KISS FM. The singer is currently promoting his debut solo single ‘Seven’, which he released back in July.