BTS break Destiny’s Child’s record at Billboard Music Awards

BTS broke a record previously held by Destiny’s Child at tonight’s (May 15) Billboard Music Awards, which are being held in Las Vegas.

The annual awards show is currently underway at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, although the record-breaking band are not present at the event.

Earlier today, it was announced that BTS had won the awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for ‘Butter’. The new wins take their total across all BBMAs to 12 trophies, becoming the group with the most victories in the history of the event.

Destiny’s Child’s previous record – which was unbeaten for 17 years – was 11 wins. BTS are also now level with One Direction for the number of Top Duo/Group wins. It is the third time the Korean group have collected that specific award, following wins in 2021 and 2019.

The main bulk of the awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were handed out in a livestream on TikTok, with only eight left to be given out during tonight’s ceremony. Going into the show, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West lead the winners with six awards each.

The Weeknd had the most nominations at the BBMAs 2022 with 17 nods, with Doja Cat following behind on 14. She has picked up the first award of the main ceremony, taking home the trophy for Top R&B Artist.

Silk Sonic gave an early performance at the ceremony, with a cover of Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’. Other performances tonight will come from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy and more. Morgan Wallen will return to the ceremony after being banned from last year’s ceremony following footage of him saying a racial slur surfacing online.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott will make his first major public appearance since the crowd crush tragedy that occurred during his headline set at last year’s Astroworld Festival. A total of 10 people were killed in the incident and, according to a recent filing, thousands more were injured.