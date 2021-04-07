BTS break Psy’s Billboard Hot 100 record with ‘Dynamite’

BTS have broken yet another record with their smash hit ‘Dynamite’.

This time, the South Korean boyband have surpassed a record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the longest-charting single by a Korean artist. ‘Dynamite’ is currently spending its 32nd week on the Hot 100, surpassing a 31-week run by Psy in 2013 for ‘Gangnam Style’.

In the same week, ‘Dynamite’ also became longest-running number one on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart, topping the chart for 18 non-consecutive weeks. It surpasses an achievement previously attained by Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’, which topped the chart 17 times.

Advertisement

Prior to their new achieves, BTS also broke a number of other Billboard records, including being the first K-pop group to ever top the Billboard Hot 100.

Even though ‘Dynamite’ came out last August, the song shows no signs of slowing down. The popular BTS tune has continued chart well on other Billboard charts, including a number six spot on the Global Chart Excl. US and number 13 on the Global 200 chart.

Earlier this week, the group had also released the music video for their latest Japanese single titled ‘Film Out’, which is featured in both their Japanese compilation album titled ‘BTS, The Best’ and a recently-premiered Japanese film titled Signal.

In other BTS news, the boyband recently spoke out against anti-Asian racism. The group also recalled their own experience with racism, which have made them feel “powerless” at times. “We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.”