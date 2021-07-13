BTS say they “can’t believe” ‘Butter’ has topped the Hot 100 for a seventh week

BTS have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their second English-language single ‘Butter’ for the seventh week in a row.

According to Billboard, the song recorded 29.1million radio airplay audience impressions, 10.8million U.S. streams and 108,800 units sold in the week ending July 8. In addition to the Hot 100, the track also marked its seventh week atop the Digital Song Sales Chart and climbed up a few spots on the Radio Songs and Streaming Songs charts.

Korea Herald also notes that ‘Butter’ holds the longest-running number one streak by a group since 1995, when Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men topped the Hot 100 chart with ‘One Sweet Day’ for sixteen weeks. In addition, the group is one week away from tying Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ for the longest chart-topping hit of 2021.

In response to Billboard’s announcement, BTS expressed their gratitude to their fans on their official Twitter account. “We can’t believe this is really happening to us,” they wrote. “Thank you SO MUCH.”

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 7🎉 정말 믿기지 않는 7주 연속 1위 #BTS_Butter 😭

We can’t believe this is really happening to us 😭 진심으로 감사드립니다 x 7️⃣ 💜💛💜💛💜💛💜

Thank you SO MUCH x 7️⃣ #BTSARMY#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us #바통터치 #PermissiontoDance https://t.co/RhqdIlmch5 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 12, 2021

In other BTS news, the group have released the music video for their new song ‘Permission To Dance’. The track, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, is also featured on the newly released CD of their latest English-language single ‘Butter’. In a four-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly described the song as “an ode to the liberating, healing power of music.”

BTS performed ‘Permission To Dance’ live for the first time last week during a special broadcast called A Butterful Getaway. They will also appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon later this week for a “two-day takeover event”, where they will perform the new track and ‘Butter’.