BTS’ ‘Butter’ sees leap in radio airplay, tops Hot 100 for third week

BTS have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks with their latest single, ‘Butter’.

On June 14, Billboard announced that BTS’ ‘Butter’ had topped the Hot 100 chart for the third week in a row. The song had debuted on the chart at number one two weeks prior, and has remained at the top ever since. This also means that ‘Butter’ is now tied with ‘Dynamite’ as the boyband’s longest-running song on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

According to Billboard, the song drew 15.4million streams and sold 139,400 downloads in the US for week ending June 10, down 19 and one per cent, respectively. ‘Butter’ also received over 24.6million radio airplay audience impressions, which is a 10 per cent increase over the previously week.

‘Butter’ has now surpassed BTS’ 2020 Grammy-nominated song ‘Dynamite’ as BTS’ longest consecutive number one song. ‘Dynamite’ also spent three weeks atop the Hot 100 in 2020, but on two separate occasions.

BTS have also announced that they will be releasing a new song next month, alongside the physical CD for ‘Butter’. According to teaser images, the disc will be available in two versions: an orange “peaches” version, and yellow “cream” version. While Big Hit Music has not released additional details about the new song, they stated that it “will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy.”

In other news, the boyband also recently became the K-pop act with the most Top 10 hits in the UK. ‘Butter’, which made its debut on the UK Official Singles Chart at number three, is the group’s third Top 10 song on the chart, breaking the two-song record held by PSY since 2013.