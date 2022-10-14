‘Butter’ becomes BTS’ second song to surpass a billion streams on Spotify

BTS’ 2021 English-language hit ‘Butter’ is now the group’s second single to amass over a billion streams on Spotify.

Today (October 14), the music streaming service announced that ‘Butter’ had recently surpassed a billion streams on the platform. With this, the track is now the second song by a Korean act to hit the milestone and be included in Spotify’s Billions Club playlist.

The news comes over a year after BTS surpassed the billion stream threshold with their Grammy-nominated hit ‘Dynamite’. Notably, that milestone made them the first Korean artist to be included in Spotify’s Billions Club.

Earlier this year, BTS commemorated the arrival of their commemorative one billion stream plaque from Spotify by eating a bibimbap meal off of the plaque, continuing the unofficial tradition of artists eating celebratory meals on the plaque.

In other news, BTS have received two nominations for this year’s American Music Awards. The septet is one of the inaugural nominees for the Favorite K-pop Artist award, competing against BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TWICE and labelmates Tomorrow X Together.

The septet has also received their fourth consecutive nomination for the Favorite Pop Duo or Group award. The group will compete against acts like Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin and OneRepublic.

The AMAs is set to air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California on November 20, 8 PM EST/PST. Votes for all categories, save for the Favorite K-Pop Artist award, can now be cast through the AMAs’ official website or via Twitter.

Voting for the Favorite K-Pop Artist award is set to open on November 1.