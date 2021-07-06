BTS extend run atop Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week with ‘Butter’

BTS have extended their hold on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for another week with their latest single ‘Butter’.

Billboard announced on July 6 that ‘Butter’ had topped their Hot 100 chart for the sixth week in a row. The song has spent its entire run on the chart so far on the top spot, since its debut on May 21.

The K-pop powerhouses’ latest single drew a total of 11million streams in the United States and sold 153,600 units, consisting of downloads, cassettes and vinyls combined. Billboard noted that streams were down by 11 per cent, while sales were up 20 per cent in the week ending July 1. ‘Butter’ also attracted 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 2 per cent in the week ending July 4.

Advertisement

BTS have spent 11 weeks at number one on the Hot 100 over their career. Aside from ‘Butter’, the group spent five weeks at number on in 2020 with ‘Dynamite’ (three weeks), as well as ‘Life Goes On’ and and the remix of ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685, with once week each.

According to Yonhap News Agency, ‘Butter’ is also the longest-running number one song by a group since Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men‘s 1995 hit “One Sweet Day”, which held its top spot for sixteen weeks. Last week, BTS’ ‘Butter’ became the longest-running song that debuted at number one by a group, surpassing a 23-year-old record held by Aerosmith’s for ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’.

The seven-piece act are also slated to release a brand-new single titled ‘Permission to Dance’ later this week on July 9. The upcoming song was written by British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran alongside Snow Patrol member Steve Mac, alongside frequent Sheeran collaborator Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.