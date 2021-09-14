Hear a preview of Coldplay and BTS’ ‘My Universe’ collaboration

Coldplay and BTS have unveiled a preview of their upcoming collaboration, ‘My Universe’, which they first announced yesterday.

Earlier today (September 14), Coldplay uploaded a TikTok video of them in the studio with BTS as they record the forthcoming single. “You, you are / My universe / And I just want to put you first / And you, you are / My universe / And you make my heart light up inside,” they sing on what seems to be the song’s chorus.

BTS later released a similar clip on their TikTok page, albeit filmed with a different angle and using what appears to be the studio version of ‘My Universe’. Moreover, a longer 30-second preview of the song can be heard though TikTok, with vocals from BTS’ Jungkook: “I fly with you, when I’m without you I’m crazy / Now, let’s hold each other’s hands, we are made of each other baby.”

Coldplay and BTS are set to release ‘My Universe’ on September 24. The single, which will be performed in English and Korean, is set to appear on on Coldplay’s upcoming album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, due out on October 15.

‘My Universe’ is the second single from the forthcoming record, following May’s ‘Higher Power’. The album will also feature the critically acclaimed song ‘Coloratura’, which will close out the forthcoming record. in July. Although the band had released the album’s tracklist earlier this year, at the time they did not disclose that BTS would be featured.

Earlier this month, BTS and Martin were featured in a special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released. During the episode, the BTS talk about the inspiration behind the dance challenge for their latest English-language single ‘Permission To Dance’, and how they feel about the impact they’ve had on the world.