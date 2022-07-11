BTS collaborate with Google for virtual street tour dubbed “BTS x Street Galleries”

BTS have teamed up with Google to launch “BTS x Street Galleries”, a virtual tour that enables fans to visit the K-pop group’s special spots around the world.

The collaboration was announced in time for July 9, which marked the official anniversary of the BTS ARMY fanbase.

Each BTS member — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, V, Jimin, Jung Kook — has selected a spot that fans can explore through their eyes in the virtual street galleries. These include Seoul, São Paulo, Los Angeles, New York and London. The respective members offer information about their place and why they chose it, with their favourite artworks tacked on to certain buildings.

Fans can also create their own street gallery in a number of the aforementioned locations, choosing their own artworks for the area along with images of the band.

In addition to the Google collab, the band also shared a video message for the ARMY, which reads: “Many moments were spent together. I am so glad we have the opportunity to reflect on our memories like this.”

“Whether near or far, I felt we were tightly connected through song and dance. Our every moment was also a moment together with you. We are so blessed for being a part of your story. With a grateful heart, I hope to write more stories in the future with you. The best moment is yet to come.”

BTS released their anthology album ‘Proof’ last month, previewed with the single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. Speaking of the single a five-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly described it as a “poignant reflection and an optimistic invitation into the future”.