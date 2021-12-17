Watch BTS perform their biggest hits for Crosswalk Concert on ‘Corden’

Fresh off their mega concerts at the SoFi Stadium, BTS have changed things up by taking their music to the streets for the latest installment of The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s ‘Crosswalk Concert’ segment.

The clip opens with comical skit between Corden and the boyband, with the talk show host introducing a Los Angeles crosswalk as “the biggest venue of your life”. To which member V responds, “James, that is not a venue, that is a crosswalk.”

The segment also features interviews with the members of BTS, who all call out safety of the ‘Crosswalk Concert’ in Korean. “This is the worst,” RM comments, with Jimin adding: “I’m scared, I don’t think this is safe.”

After some hesitation, the boyband eventually take to the crosswalk during a number of red lights to perform their hit English singles ‘Butter’, ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘Dynamite’ – complete with costume changes, back-up dancers and elaborate props – while cars are at a standstill, with Corden directing the whole production.

Aside from the ‘Crosswalk Concert’, BTS had also made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month for an interview, where Corden had addressed the backlash he previously faced from BTS‘ fans.

“We did two jokes, which I didn’t think were in any way offensive to anybody,” he explained, referring to his previous comments about how the group were “pretty unusual visitors” for the UN Summit and his description of the group’s fanbase as “15-year-old girls”.

“I hope you know this, we absolutely love you and we love the entire ARMY,” he added. Corden also touched on how ARMYs can be a “true force for good”, noting that “they have supported charities that I support at home and they’re amazing”.

During their appearance on the show, BTS also performed their chart-topping English single ‘Permission To Dance’. The song received four stars from NME when it was released back in July, where it was described as “an undeniable surge of infectious energy”.