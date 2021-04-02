BTS drop cinematic video for new Japanese single ‘Film Out’

BTS have released the music video for their latest Japanese single ‘Film Out’, which also acts as the theme song for the Japanese film adaptation of Signal.

Released at Midnight KST today (April 2), the video features the members of BTS in a dream-like house in the sky as they recall fond memories together. An ominous hourglass appears in several scenes, counting down to an explosion as the song reaches its climax.

“From all the memories stored in my heart / I gather up the ones of you, link them together / Gazing at them projected across the room / I feel you with every burst of pain,” they sing in the ballad’s heart-wrenching chorus.

In February, Big Hit Labels revealed that member Jungkook collaborated with the J-Rock band Back Number to write ‘Film Out’. It is the theme song for the Japanese movie Signal, which premiered today.

In 2018, BTS released the song ‘Don’t Leave Me’ as the theme song for the TV version of Signal. The song was then included in their third Japanese studio album ‘Face Yourself’, which released later that year.

‘Film Out’ will also feature in their upcoming Japanese compilation album, ‘BTS, The Best’, which was announced on March 25. The record comprises a total of 23 tracks, including the Grammy-nominated ‘Dynamite’, and is slated for release on June 16.

Earlier this week, the group took to Twitter to condemn the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. “Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences are enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem,” wrote BTS.