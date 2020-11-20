BTS drop new album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’, share music video for ‘Life Goes On’

BTS have dropped their highly-anticipated new album, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’.

The group initially streamed a live countdown to the release of their album, half an hour before midnight, Eastern Time (5:30am BST).

In the video, band members took turns responding to fans’ questions and thanked their supporters and followers – the BTS Army – worldwide.

Following the countdown’s conclusion, BTS then unveiled the music video for album opener ‘Life Goes On’, which was directed by band member Jeon Jung-kook.

The visual sees BTS going through their morning routine, enjoying time with each other and eventually performing in an empty stadium under a monochrome filter.

In a previous statement, the band’s label Big Hit Entertainment said the album “contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet”.

“The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that ‘even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on’ and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world,” they added.

The band shared similar sentiments in an interview with NME after the release of their record-breaking single, ‘Dynamite’.

“It has been a difficult year for many. We have also had to face many surprises and changes,” they said.

“That naturally made us think profoundly about music. We can honestly say that we love it, and we are passionate about singing and dancing more than anyone.

“We realised, however, that no matter how passionate we are, we need our fans there to listen to our songs and watch us perform. It made us eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever. That is how ‘Dynamite’ came to be. We decided to accept new challenges and be more flexible.”

The tracklist for ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ is:

1. ‘Life Goes On’

2. ‘Fly To My Room’

3. ‘Blue & Grey’

4. ‘Skit’

5. ‘Telepathy’

6. ‘Dis-ease’

7. ‘Stay’

8. ‘Dynamite’