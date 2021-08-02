BTS end Olivia Rodrigo’s reign of longest-running Number One US single of 2021 with ‘Butter’

BTS‘ ‘Butter‘ has surpassed Olivia Rodrigo‘s eight-week run at the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 singles chart.

The K-pop group’s second English language single, which was released in May, has now reached nine consecutive weeks in the Number One spot, beating Rodrigo’s previous US record so far in 2021 for ‘Drivers License‘.

According to Billboard today (August 2), ‘Butter’ holds the top spot with 30.5million radio airplay audience impressions, 8.1million US streams and 112,900 downloads sold.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, has seen huge success with her debut single and album, ‘Sour‘, the latter of which topped the US album chart with the biggest first-week figures of the year.

In June, the singer and actress made history in the UK’s Official Singles Chart by becoming the first female artist to have three singles in the top five slots of the singles chart in the same week.

.@BTS_twt's "Butter" holds at No. 1 with 30.5 million radio airplay audience impressions, 8.1 million U.S. streams and 112,900 downloads sold. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 2, 2021

In other news, Jimin of BTS has opened up about his feelings towards the group’s success and popularity.

Over the past year the K-pop juggernauts have released three English-language hits – ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ – all of which have reached Number One on the Billboard 100.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine Jimin spoke about his views this success and how it has affected him.

“At some point, it stopped feeling real,” said the 25-year-old singer, who went on to express his gratitude for how fans have continued to support them. “The reactions from fans, the cover videos they uploaded and the dance challenges they did – I’m just so thankful for that. It lit up my life,” said Jimin.