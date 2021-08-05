BTS fans in Indonesia organise free COVID-19 vaccination drive

A group of Indonesian BTS fans – also known as ARMYs – have organised a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for 10,000 people.

As reported by CNN Indonesia, the Indonesia ARMYs held the free event on July 31 at the Jakarta Convention Centre, with 10,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine available to members of the public, as supplied by the Indonesian government. It was also supported by companies such as local ride-hailing firm Gojek and Japanese electronics company Epson.

Alongside the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the programme also featured a BTS-themed exhibition titled ‘Stay Gold For The Vaccinated’, which included various artworks of the BTS members. On top of that, a full BTS concert was also projected for people who were waiting to be vaccinated.

I got vaccinated! So proud of Indonesian Army. pic.twitter.com/aIRsa9JCwn — Leony⁷ 🧈 (@Min_Leony) August 3, 2021

“We will help to make the vaccination drive be more accessible to all citizens so that all BTS Army alongside their families and friends can be protected during this pandemic,” a spokesperson from the programme’s organising committee told CNN Indonesia, as translated by Says.

“We hope that the vaccination drive can quickly break the COVID-19 chain of spread so that we can all return to our normal activities,” the spokesperson added.

In other BTS news, the group shared during an interview with TIME that regardless of “genre, language [and] topics”, the boyband do not plan on restricting themselves or their music, assuring that there are no “borders, boundaries or limits” when it comes to their releases.