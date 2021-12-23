BTS become first foreign artist to top Japan’s Oricon Year-End Album Chart since 1984

K-Pop superstars BTS have become the first foreign artists to top Japan’s Oricon Year-End Album Chart in 37 years.

Yesterday (December 22), Oricon announced that BTS’ second Japanese compilation album, ‘BTS, The Best’, was the best-selling album of the year in Japan, moving 993,000 copies throughout 2021. The last artist to accomplish this feat was Michael Jackson in 1984 with his landmark album ‘Thriller’.

‘BTS, The Best’ previously broke Oricon’s record for highest first-week sales by a foreign male artist, selling 782,000 copies in its first week. The album features lead single ‘Film Out’, which was written by BTS member Jungkook alongside Iyori Shimizu, vocalist of Japanese rock trio Back Number.

Advertisement

‘Film Out’ peaked at Number One on the Oricon Digital Singles Chart, and also broke the record for the shortest time ever to achieve 400,000 streams. The song was also used as the ending theme for Japanese film Signal The Movie.

In other BTS news, member V recently revealed in an interview with Vogue Korea that the members of Coldplay described him as “a second Chris Martin” while working together on their collab, ‘My Universe’.

“Honestly, it didn’t show in that video, but I recorded the full song when it came out as an English guide,” he said. “At that time, the Coldplay members praised me by saying I was like a second Chris Martin.”

V had recently unveiled a preview of his upcoming contribution to the soundtrack of an ongoing K-drama series Our Beloved Summer, starring Parasite‘s Choi Woo-shik and Itaewon Class’ Kim Da-mi. Titled ‘Christmas Tree’, the song is due out on Christmas Eve (December 24) at 6pm KST.