Coldplay react to BTS’ cover of ‘Fix You’

British rock band Coldplay have reacted to K-pop sensation BTS’ cover of their 2005 hit ‘Fix You’, calling the boyband’s version of the song “beautiful”.

Yesterday (February 24), the band shared the video of the MTV Unplugged performance on their social media pages. They wrote “아름다운” which means “beautiful” in Korean, and signed off the post with “Love c, g, w & j”, pertaining to the band members’ initials.

Check out the post below:

BTS – comprising RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope – surprised fans with the song rendition during the special MTV Unplugged session, saying that the track “gave us comfort, so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you as well.” The septet appeared on the iconic MTV Unplugged progamme on Tuesday (February 23).

Watch BTS’s cover of ‘Fix You’ cover below:

Apart from ‘Fix You’, the Grammy-nominated boyband also performed stripped-down versions of ‘Telepathy’, ‘Blue & Grey’, ‘Life Goes On’ and their Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping smash hit ‘Dynamite’. All four songs appear on their latest album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’, which was released last November.

The album was received well by critics upon release and made it onto a number of Best Of 2020 lists, including NME‘s very own. In a four-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly called the record a “sensitive, stunning document of pandemic life”.

Just recently, they also snagged the top spot as Twitter’s most tweeted-about musicians in the US. In addition, ‘Dynamite’ took the crown as the most-mentioned K-pop song on the social media platform.