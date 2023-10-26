Agencies for BTS, (G)I-DLE and more refute drug investigation rumours

The agencies of several K-pop acts, including BTS, (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM, have denied any rumours of links to a recent spate of drug-related investigations in the Korean entertainment industry.

In the past week, popular South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun and Big Bang member G-Dragon were booked on suspicion of drug use. The two cases are said to be unrelated to one another.

Soon after the news broke, rumours that other high-profile K-pop stars were also being investigated for drug use started circulating online, according to SBS Star.

Among them were LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon and K-pop boyband BTS. Though, the agencies for the respective artists’ have refuted all allegations made towards the musicians.

Source Music, who represents Kim Chaewon, said in a statement today (October 26) that “the rumours are not true at all”, adding that the singer is “recovering from the flu at the moment”, per SBS Star. “She is planned to join the group again from November 1.”

CUBE Entertainment, which is home to Jeon Soyeon, similarly denied the rumours, saying they are “absolutely false”, per MBC and as translated by Koreaboo. The agency added that it would “take strong legal action against misinformation and baseless rumours”.

Meanwhile, BTS’ label Big Hit Music said in a statement to Newsen that the boyband are “completely unconnected to the relevant rumour, and [the rumour] is not true in the slightest”, as translated by Soompi. The HYBE subsidiary also said that it would “take strong action” against the rumours.