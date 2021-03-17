BTS snag new Guinness World Records title with ‘Dynamite’

K-pop superstars BTS have snagged yet another Guinness World Record with their chart-topping hit ‘Dynamite’.

The organisation on Twitter that the boyband had snagged the record for ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ with over three million concurrent viewers. They record, which they jokingly called “the worst kept secret in history”, was revealed yesterday (March 16) through their social media accounts.

Check out the tweet below.

The worst kept secret in history 😉@BTS_twt's record for the 'most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres' has now been confirmed, with the 2020 single Dynamite clocking up over three million viewers. 👏 pic.twitter.com/QUdBQf2KEu — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 16, 2021

Although the music video for ‘Dynamite’ came out in August 2020, the organization had to wait for YouTube’s confirmation on the viewer count in order to confirm BTS’ recent world record.

Last year, Guinness had confirmed that BTS set the record for ‘Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours’, ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours’ and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’ with the ‘Dynamite’ music video. The clip had garnred over 100million views 24 hours after its release and, at present, has more than 928million views.

The seven-member group also holds other Guinness World Records titles, such as “Most viewers for a music concert live stream” for their online concert ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’ and the “Best-selling album (South Korea)” for their seventh studio album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

The boyband recently performed ‘Dynamite’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where they were also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the same song. However, the group ultimately lost out to Lady Gaga‘s collaboration with Ariana Grande, ‘Rain On Me’.