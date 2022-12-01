BTS, IVE and more take home the biggest awards on Day 2 of the 2022 MAMA Awards

The second and final day of the 2022 MAMA Awards saw BTS, IVE and more bag monumental awards as well as special performances.

Held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, the 2022 MAMA Awards wrapped up its second and final day of the ceremony last night (November 30). The second ceremony featured special performances from some of K-pop’s top performers, including BTS’ J-hope, NewJeans, ENHYPEN and more. The November 30 ceremony was hosted by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.

Most of the bigger grand prizes (Daesang in Korean) and mainstay awards were presented last night. K-pop titans BTS swept the awards by bagging three of the four Daesangs given out at the 2022 MAMA – they bagged the awards for Artist of the Year and Album of the year (for their June anthology album, ‘Proof’). On the first night of the 2022 MAMA, BTS also took home the Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year Daesang.

Additionally, the seven-piece were also awarded the MAMA Platinum award for creating “a global cultural phenomenon beyond K-pop.” The Platinum award was given to BTS in recognition of their achievements at MAMA over the years in all Daesang categories: Worldwide Icon of the Year, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

This year, the final Daesang for Song of the Year went to rookie girl group IVE for ‘Love Dive’, in addition to winning the Best New Female Artist award on the same night. This makes the six-piece the third act in MAMA history to bring home both a Daesang and the rookie award in the same year. See the full list of 2022 MAMA winners below.

As for the performances, Squid Game music producer performed several soundtracks from hit Korean film and TV productions Parasite and Squid Game, before joining forces with hip-hop veteran Tiger JK and Stray Kids‘ 3RACHA sub-unit (comprising Han, Changbin and Bang Chan) for a performance titled ‘Music Makes One’.

Rookie boyband and Best New Male Group nominees TEMPEST later performed their newest track ‘Dragon’, while HYBE’s latest girl group NewJeans performed all four songs from their debut mini-album – ‘Attention’, ‘Cookie’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Hype Boy’. HYBE labelmates ENHYPEN were also among the performing line-up last night, taking to the stage a special medley of ‘Blessed-Cursed’, ‘Walk The Line’ and ‘Future Perfect (Pass The Mic)’.

IVE went on to perform all three lead singles they’ve released so far since debuting exactly a year ago – ‘ELEVEN’, ‘Love Dive’ and ‘After LIKE’. The Kyocera stage also saw J-pop groups INI and NiziU – the latter of which is housed and managed by JYP Entertainment – collaborate on a joint performance of ‘Snow Flower’ and ‘Clap’, before each group got their chance in the spotlight to perform the singles ‘Spectra’ and ‘Clap Clap’ respectively.

YG Entertainment boy group TREASURE also got the chance to perform at this year’s MAMA Awards with a medley of ‘Volkno’, ‘Jikjin’ and ‘Hello’. Korean rock band Jaurim and girl group (G)I-DLE also came together on stage as one of the special collaboration stages last night, performing a combination of the songs ‘Twenty Five, Twenty One’, ‘TOMBOY’ and ‘Boxing Helena’ together.

Later, Jaurim performed the track ‘Hahaha song’ as a standalone act, with (G)I-DLE taking to the stage with ‘I Never Die”s hit B-side ‘My Bag’. (G)I-DLE leader Soyeon later returned to the stage alongside rapper Zico for a duet of the latter’s recent comeback single ‘Freak’. Zico also joined forces with the Street Man Fighter dance crews for a performance of his hit soundtrack for the series, ‘New Thing’.

JYP Entertainment five-piece ITZY performed a three-song production of ‘The Birth’, new title track ‘Chesire’ and previous lead single ‘Sneakers’. Singer Im Young-woong belted an affecting two-song performance of ‘If We Ever Meet Again’ and ‘Our Blues, Our Life’, as Street Woman Fighter’s Monika joined him on stage with a dance accompaniment.

Rounding out the entirety of 2022 MAMA’s festivities, BTS member J-hope performed a three-song set as a soloist, lifted from his recent solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’. In his nine-minute performance, J-hope performed elaborate versions of the songs ‘Future’, ‘More’ and ‘Arson’.

The full list of Day 2 winners from the 2022 MAMA Awards are:

MAMA Platinum – Daesang

BTS

Artist of the Year – Daesang

BTS

Album of the Year – Daesang

BTS (‘Proof’)

Song of the Year – Daesang

‘Love Dive’ by IVE

Best Music Video

‘Pink Venom’ by BLACKPINK

Best Male Group

BTS

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

Best New Male Artist

Xdinary Heroes

Best New Female Artist

IVE

Favourite Girl Group

(G)I-DLE

The Most Popular Group

Stray Kids

The Most Popular Male Artist

BTS’ J-hope

Best Male Artist

Lim Young-woong

Best Female Artist

TWICE’s Nayeon

Best Collaboration

‘That That’ by Psy featuring BTS’ Suga

Best Dance Performance (Solo)

Psy (for ‘That That’, featuring BTS’ Suga)

Best Dance Performance (Main Group)

SEVENTEEN (for ‘Hot’)

Best Dance Performance (Female Group)

IVE (for ‘Love Dive’)

Best Vocal Performance (Group)

Big Bang (for ‘Still Life’)

Best Vocal Performance (Solo)

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (for ‘INVU’)

Best Band Performance

Xdinary Heroes (for ‘Happy Death Day’)

Best Hip-hop and Urban Music

‘GANADARA’ by Jay Park featuring IU

Best OST

‘Love Maybe’ by MeloMance (from A Business Proposal)

Breakout Producer

Min Hee-jin

Global Music Trend Leader

Zico

Inspiring Achievement

Jaurim