BTS’ J-Hope announces tracklist for solo album ‘Jack In The Box’

J-Hope has revealed the tracklist for his solo album ‘Jack In The Box’.

The BTS member is the first of the K-pop juggernauts to step forward with a debut record, which is due for release next Friday (July 15).

He announced the album’s tracklist in a teaser clip on YouTube that lists his songs via abstract 3D designs.

According to the clip, ‘Jack In The Box’ features 10 tracks – see the tracklist below.

01. ‘Intro’

02. ‘Pandora’s Box’

03. ‘More’

04. ‘Stop’

05. ‘= (Equal Sign)’

06. ‘Music Box: Reflection’

07. ‘What if…’

08. ‘Safety Zone’

09. ‘Future’

10. ‘Arson’

Earlier this month, the singer released the music video for ‘More‘.

The trippy video open with the K-pop idol receiving a mysterious unmarked package that transports him to a strange world once opened. His apartment suddenly connects to a dystopian-looking office, which the rapper soon takes over.

Later, he changed out into an all-white outfit to perform the song’s rock-inspired chorus in what appears to be a run-down garage. “Hah, shout out / I say ‘more’ / Hah, yeah, right / ‘Cause I want some more,” he sings.

‘More’ is the first taste of J-Hope’s debut album. According to a previously Big Hit Music press release, the record will serve as a way for the BTS member to “break the mould and grow further”.

The news came shortly after BTS announced a temporary break from group activities to focus on solo endeavours. However, Big Hit Music has since clarified the statements, noting that it would not be a “hiatus”, instead saying that the septet will “harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities”.