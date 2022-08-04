Watch BTS member J-Hope’s historic Lollapalooza headline set in full

Big Hit Music has uploaded J-Hope of BTS‘ Lollapalooza set in its entirety on YouTube – watch it below.

The video, which clocks in at slightly over an hour, was uploaded to the K-pop boyband’s BANGTANTV YouTube channel on August 3. It fully documents J-Hope’s headline set on the final night of the Chicago festival (July 31), including footage of all 18 songs on singer-rapper’s setlist that night, including cuts from his solo discography as well as BTS’ own songs. He also brought out singer Becky G to perform their collaboration ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.

This year’s Lollapalooza was a particularly notable one for K-pop fans: the night before J-Hope performed (July 30), his labelmates in Tomorrow X Together made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the festival. With his own performance at Lollapalooza, J-Hope became the first South Korean artist to headline a major music festival in the US.

In a five-star review of his Lollapalooza set, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that J-Hope “arrives as a true solo great” and “makes history once again but more than that, he proves exactly what he’s capable of with or without anyone beside him – true greatness”.

The Lollapalooza set – which fans have taken to calling ‘Hobipalooza’ – came after the release of J-Hope’s debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 15, led by the singles ‘More’ and ‘Arson’. Eight of the 10 tracks on ‘Jack In The Box’ were part of his Lollapalooza setlist.

BTS are currently taking a temporary break from group activities, with its members “tak[ing] time to explore some solo projects” in the meantime. During a recent livestream, leader RM hinted that he could be the next BTS member to release a solo record, revealing that his upcoming project is “90 per cent” complete.