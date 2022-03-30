BTS’ J-Hope recovers from COVID-19, will perform at the Grammys

BTS‘ J-Hope has recovered from COVID-19, and will be making his way to Las Vegas to perform at the Grammys with the group.

The idol’s label, Big Hit Music, announced on March 30 that J-Hope has made a “full recovery” from COVID-19, and that his quarantine period has now concluded, in a statement posted to WeVerse, per Koreaboo.

“J-Hope has been administering self-treatment at home since last Wednesday […] and as his quarantine has concluded, J-Hope can resume his activities starting from today,” the company wrote. “He experienced mild symptoms of a sore throat during his quarantine, but he is recovering fast.”

Big Hit Music also announced that the rapper will be making his way to Las Vegas to join the boyband for their upcoming performance at the Grammys 2022. “J-Hope is scheduled for departure to participate in the Grammy Awards activities and he will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for air travel during his departure,” it said. “It has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding his participation in the Grammy Awards.”

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concerns for our artists’ health and also to the staff members of the health authorities working tirelessly to overcome the pandemic,” the label added. “We will continue to place our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.”

Shortly before Big Hit Music released an official statement on his recovery, J-Hope had taken to Weverse to share his recovery with fans on March 29. “Throughout isolation, I ate well and slept well. And that helped with my speedy recovery,” he shared, as translated by Koreaboo. “I had a lot of concerns because I ended up testing positive during an important time with a lot going on.”

“I’m sorry for getting back to you so late. Since I’m done isolating, I’ll be back on track in no time once I complete any and all of the remaining procedures,” J-Hope continued. “During these trying times, when every day is different, I hope ARMYs would please take good care of yourselves and stay healthy.”

J-Hope had been diagnosed with the coronavirus last week on March 23, following a PCR test taken after he had begun experiencing symptoms of a sore throat. Bandmate Jungkook had also tested positive yesterday (March 29) after the boyband had arrived in the United States, becoming the final member to have caught the virus so far.