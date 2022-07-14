BTS’ J-Hope shares teaser video for upcoming solo single ‘Arson’

BTS member J-Hope has shared a teaser video for his upcoming solo single, ‘Arson’. Watch below.

The 30-second clip, which was published to Hybe Label’s YouTube channel today (July 14), depicts slow-motion footage of a fiery car explosion, as J-Hope raps the song’s title atop sparse percussive beats.

The teaser comes ahead of the musician’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Jack In The Box’, which was announced in June and previewed by the first single, ‘More’, earlier this month.

The teaser joins a suite of other visuals released by the K-pop star ahead of his debut, including a trippy music video for ‘More’ and a collection of concept photos for ‘Arson’. The latest single will form part of the record’s previously announced 10-song tracklist, which was shared last week.

Scheduled for release tomorrow (July 15), ‘Jack In The Box’ marks the first solo album produced by a BTS member, and comes after the boy band went on a temporary hiatus to focus on individual projects last month. According to a press release from his label, Big Hit Music, ‘Jack In The Box’ will serve as a way for J-Hope to “break the mould and grow further”.

‘Jack In The Box’ will arrive ahead of J-Hope’s headline slot at Lollapalooza on July 31. Earlier this month, the musician was added to the Chicago festival’s lineup alongside fellow late entrant Tomorrow X Together. He joins Green Day to front the bill for Lollapalooza’s fourth and final day, marking the first time a South Korean artist has headlined a major music festival in the United States.

Elsewhere, J-Hope contributed to BTS’ latest anthology album ‘Proof’, which was released in June. In a five-star review of the lead single, ‘Yet To Come’, NME’s Rhian Daly said the track “offers poignant reflection and an optimistic invitation into the future.”