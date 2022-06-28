BTS’ J-Hope to drop new solo single ‘More’ this week

BTS member J-Hope has announced the details of his first solo single, titled ‘More’.

Yesterday (June 27), the K-pop idol’s label Big Hit Music revealed that the BTS member would be releasing a track called ‘More’ this Friday (July 1) at 1pm KST. The upcoming song will be the first single from J-Hope’s debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’, which was first announced over the weekend.

‘Jack In The Box’ is due out on July 15. The agency has also shared several “concept photos” for his upcoming single, all of which feature the star in dark, smoky makeup and a black jester’s hat.

The news came after BTS announced a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on solo endeavours. However, Big Hit Music has since walked back the group’s statements, instead saying that the septet will “harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities”.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, J-Hope opened up about the group’s state of mind while preparing for their Grammys 2022 performance in April. “The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest,” he revealed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that J-Hope will headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in July alongside Green Day, Metallica and more. The BTS member’s performance will mark the first time that a South Korean artist has headlined a major music festival in the United States.