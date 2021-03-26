BTS announce upcoming Japanese album ‘BTS, The Best’

BTS have officially announced the release date and title of their upcoming Japanese album.

Yesterday (March 25), BTS revealed via their official Japanese fan club that a new Japanese album is on the way and available for pre-order.

The record, titled ‘BTS, The Best’, will be the group’s third Japanese compilation album. It is set to release on June 16. It will include a total of 23 songs across two CDs, including the Japanese versions of their hits from 2017 onwards. The Grammy-nominated single ‘Dynamite’ will also feature as a bonus track.

Advertisement

Limited editions of the album are also available for pre-order. These include an additional DVD or Blu-ray featuring six music videos of previous Japanese releases. They also released a teaser for a new original Japanese song, ‘Film out’, which will drop on April 2.

Big Hit Labels first announced ‘Film out’ in February; the song is a collaboration between BTS and J-rock band Back Number. It will be the theme song of the film adaptation of the Japanese drama Signal, slated to hit cinemas on April 2.

The group also previously released ‘Don’t Leave Me’ as the theme song for the series in 2018. It was included in their third Japanese studio album ‘Face Yourself’, which released in the same year.

Meanwhile, ‘Dynamite’ was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in this year’s Grammy Awards, but lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’. In a recent interview, the boyband shared that the loss has renewed their desire to win a Grammy.