BTS’ Jimin discharged from hospital after appendicitis and COVID-19 treatment

BTS’ Jimin has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery on his appendix and treatment for COVID-19, Big Hit Music has confirmed.

The singer was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and tested positive for COVID-19 in January, with surgery required on his appendix.

In a statement posted to the agency’s fan community platform Weverse, Big Hit informed fans that Jimin had recovered from the virus and that his quarantine had come to an end today (February 5).

“Jimin was tested positive for COVID-19 and diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31,” the statement read. “He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital.

“Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.”

It continued: “We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow the health care guidelines.”

The news follows Jimin giving fans an update on his health earlier this week, in which he apologised for making his supporters worry. “I think I will be able to get discharged soon!” He wrote on Weverse on Wednesday (February 2). “I’m recovering well, and making sure to eat all three meals. Please wait for a little while longer, I will recover quickly and go!”

In late December, BTS’ RM, Jin and Suga all tested positive with coronavirus. Big Hit confirmed that all three members had made a full recovery in January.

Meanwhile, earlier this week (February 3), Jungkook shared a stripped-back cover of GSoul’s ‘Hate Everything’. The track was originally released in 2019 in Korean, but the BTS member’s version saw him tackling an English-language version.

GSoul later responded during an Instagram Live, saying: “He sounds amazing. Shout out to Jungkook man, he sounds amazing singing my song. Oh my god. I’m extremely thankful to ARMY. Good lord.”