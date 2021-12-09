‘Promise’ by BTS’ Jimin becomes the most-streamed song on SoundCloud

BTS member Jimin’s solo track ‘Promise’ is now the most streamed song on SoundCloud.

The music streaming platform announced on December 7 that ‘Promise’, which the K-pop idol released in 2018, has garnered over 300million streams on the platform. The song is first song on SoundCloud to cross that milestone, and has become the most-streamed track on the service.

“With an incredible 300M streams, ‘Promise’ by Jimin is now the most streamed song on SoundCloud,” SoundCloud wrote in its Twitter post. “Congratulations!”

This achievement is the second Soundcloud record Jimin’s ‘Promose’ has broken thus far, after attaining the highest number of streams within 24 hours of its release on the platform, with 8.5million streams after its release on on December 31, 2018, per Soompi.

‘Promise’ was composed and written by Jimin himself, alongside fellow BTS member RM and in-house Big Hit Music producer and frequent BTS collaborator Slow Rabbit. Shortly after the song’s release, Jimin revealed that the lyrics were deeply personal for him.

“When I first started working on ‘Promise,’ it wasn’t a comforting song like it is now,” he said during a V Live broadcast in 2019, as archived by Soompi. “It was originally a song in which I told myself off. When I first began writing it, I intended it to be a dark song.”

Meanwhile, Jin had recently surprised fans by dropping a solo track titled ‘Super Tuna’ in celebration of his 29th birthday, which fell on December 4. The single arrived alongside a comedic performance video, where he and two backup dancers performed the choreography to the song, which was an ode to his love for fishing.