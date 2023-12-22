BTS’ Jimin dedicates new single ‘Closer Than This’ to fans

BTS’ Jimin has released a new digital single titled ‘Closer Than This’, dedicated to the group’s fans.

Today (December 22), the BTS singer unveiled a music video for his new track. In an announcement earlier this week, Big Hit Music said that the song conveys Jimin’s “love and affection for his fans”.

The accompanying music video opens with a behind-the-scenes clip where Jimin brainstorms lyrics for the track. Later, the video compiles clips of BTS at fan meetings and concerts from their debut to the present.

“‘Cause anytime you want me (I’ll be) / Right here where you call be (I’ll be) / I could never let you go, never let you go / Whenever you need me (I’ll be) / If you believe me (I’ll be) / I’ll never let you go, never let you go,” he sings in the chorus.

The release of ‘Closer Than This’ comes just over a week after Jimin enlisted for his mandatory military service, alongside bandmate Jungkook. The pair had been the last of the boyband to enlist, and all seven BTS members are currently serving their military terms.

Prior to enlisting, Jimin made his debut as a soloist in March this year with his first album ‘FACE’. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly said that “if Jimin’s mission on this record was to stretch himself creatively and distil that dissonance in these songs, it’s one he’s accomplished.”

Earlier this week, HYBE and Disney+ premiered their new BTS docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a 10-part series that follows the band’s journey.