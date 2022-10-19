BTS’ Jin unveils new trailer for debut solo single ‘The Astronaut’

BTS‘ Jin has dropped new teasers for his forthcoming debut solo single ‘The Astronaut’, out later this month.

On October 19 at midnight KST, the Korean idol announced the impending release of his debut solo single album ‘The Astronaut’, alongside its release date of October 28 at 1pm KST.

Simultaneously, a logo trailer for the new project was also shared via the HYBE Labels’ YouTube channel. The two-minute clip begins with an A-shaped spaceship orbiting around Earth. A latch opens and an astronaut exits the spacecraft and drifts off into space, passing by various planets and asteroids on the way.

Advertisement

The teaser and new details about Jin’s debut as a soloist comes just days after the singer himself shared plans to release solo material at BTS’ recent ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan last weekend (October 15).

In a previous report, MBN alleged that ‘The Astronaut’ will be a collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, which has yet to be confirmed by Big Hit Music. If true, this would mark a second team-up with the band – the first time being on the single ‘Universe’ in 2021.

As soon as he wraps up promotional activities for ‘The Astronaut’, Jin is due to be the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service, per an announcement from Big Hit Music on October 17. It also mentioned that the boyband have plans to reconvene in full strength by 2025.

The recent statement marked the conclusion of several months’ worth of public speculation and debate regarding the possibility of an exemption from military service for BTS. Numerous South Korean political figures publicly debated the pros and cons of granting the boyband exemptions, calling into consideration their contributions to South Korea’s economy.

Shortly after Big Hit Music’s statement, the South Korean defence ministry told press that BTS will still be granted the opportunity to take part in “national-level event[s]” while fulfilling their individual military requirements.