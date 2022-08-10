BTS’ Jin teases upcoming collaboration with MapleStory

The MMORPG MapleStory has released a new teaser for ‘Office Worker Kim Seokjin’, the company’s forthcoming collaboration with BTS member Jin.

In a new visual released earlier today (August 10), Jin is seen walking towards his new workplace, game company and MapleStory’s South Korean publisher Nexon. The trailer ends with Jin straightening his work outfit and declaring “Mapler Kim Seokjin goes to work!”

It’s the latest teaser for the BTS member’s newest venture with the MMORPG company. Earlier this week, MapleStory released a visual for Jin’s ‘resume’, which stated that he had ‘applied’ for the role of game designer/planner for the company. The teaser added that Jin is set to begin ‘working’ with the company on August 16.

Jin himself also posted a photo of his ‘ID card’ for Nexon on his personal Instagram page, with the caption “I started working at a major company,” as translated by Koreaboo.

This isn’t the first time Jin has worked with MapleStory. In June, the idol was tapped to judge the Golden Hand Awards, the game’s inaugural character design award ceremony. Last year, MapleStory teamed up with BTS to release MapleStory x BTS, a collaboration that featured limited edition in-game items designed by the members.

In other BTS news, member J-Hope is set to release a limited edition vinyl of his solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ in December. According to Big Hit Music, final release dates for the vinyl will be finalised in November, after preorders from each country have been collated.