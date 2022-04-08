Jin to minimise participation in BTS’ Las Vegas concerts due to injury

BTS member Jin will be minimising his participation in the group’s upcoming Las Vegas residency after sustaining an injury.

The group’s label, Big Hit Music, released a statement today (April 8) to fan community app Weverse, where it announced that Jin would be unable to participate fully in the group’s upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to a previous injury to his left finger.

The singer had undergone surgery to repair the extensor in his finger last month, however after consultations with various medical personnel, Jin has been advised to “refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the amount of activities increased more than necessary”.

“While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimise Jin’s movements during the “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Las Vegas’ concerts,” added Big Hit Music. The label clarified that if he strains his finger again while it’s recovering, he may need to undergo an additional surgery to rectify the injury.

“As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans,” it wrote. “We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health.”

In addition to BTS’ four-night residency at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, all four dates will be broadcast live to the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event. Moreover, the final day of their residency will also be streamed online worldwide, per Billboard.

In addition, the entertainment company has also released a promotional TV spot and poster for the upcoming concerts. The video notably features footage from the boyband’s previous ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts in 2021.