BTS’ Jin on the pressure to succeed: “I worked through some things”

Jin of K-pop boyband BTS has opened up about the pressure he feels to succeed and how he has since “worked through” them.

In a brand-new interview with WeVerse Magazine, the singer spoke about the success of their English-language single ‘Butter’, which was released in May, and how he feels about its domination on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has so far spent eight non-consecutive weeks at Number One on the chart, tying Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Drivers License’ for the longest chart-topping hit of 2021.

Jin admitted that he now feels “less pressure” over how well a song does on the charts as compared to 2020’s ‘Dynamite’ and was able to enjoy the promotional activities for ‘Butter’ more. The singer also cited the online nature of many award shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a reduced use of the internet, as reasons for the way he felt.

Advertisement

“You could say that I cleared my mind, or that I worked through some things,” Jin said. “I’m pretty sure I am doing better than then. I’m keeping a pretty regular routine now that I’m getting accustomed to commuting life, even though my schedule is sometimes a bit erratic.”

He also added that when he had to “keep working without a single day off” in the past, he felt “really tired” due to added personal responsibilities aside from his work. “Now after cycling through this routine for a while I’m a little healthier and I’m getting a little more sleep, too,” he reassued.

Fellow BTS member J-Hope also spoke to WeVerse Magazine yesterday (July 27) about feeling a “sense of responsibility” that came with the group’s booming international success. “Whenever I try to embrace an unintended success, in my mind I’m always like … It’s like half happiness, half a feeling that makes me think seriously about what I accomplished,” he said.

In other BTS news, the group recently made their debut on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where they performed a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans‘ 1997 hit ‘I’ll Be Missing You’. The group also performed live versions of ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ during their appearance on the programme.