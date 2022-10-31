BTS’ Jin reveals he initially planned military enlistment for June 2022

BTS member Jin has spoken about his original enlistment plans and why they had been delayed in a recent live broadcast.

On October 28, the singer held a live broadcast via Weverse Live and discussed the release of his solo single ‘The Astronaut’. During the broadcast, Jin revealed that he had initially intended to enlist for his mandatory military service in June 2022, but later decided to postpone his plans.

“I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance [in Busan]. I didn’t want a tearful performance, so the announcement was delayed,” Jin said, per Soompi.

Big Hit Music announced on October 17 that all seven members of BTS would eventually fulfil their mandatory military service beginning with Jin, who turns 30 later this year. The group are expected to reconvene in 2025.

The singer recently made an appearance at Coldplay‘s Buenos Aires concert where he performed his new solo track ‘The Astronaut’, which he had penned with the band. Jin is set to begin the necessary paperwork for his upcoming enlistment upon his return to South Korea. The exact date of Jin’s enlistment has not been announced.

In a four-star review of ‘The Astronaut’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “Though Jin stands apart from BTS here, his individual artistic identity still isn’t given much room to manifest. That said, he has plenty of years ahead of him to define that for himself. In the meantime, we can savour ‘The Astronaut’, a starry-eyed gem that sparkles with love.”