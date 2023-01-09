BTS’ Jin shares message saying he’ll “be back soon” from military service

BTS member Jin has shared a video message saying he’ll “be back soon” after he recently enlisted in the military service.

Last month, the 30-year-old became the first member of the boyband to begin his military service after entering a boot camp in Yeon-cheon, South Korea. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied male citizens must serve a military term of 18-21 months.

In the message, which he filmed before he departed for basic training and you can watch below, Jin said: “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera, because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message.

“Whenever I am available I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it’s just checking in briefly,” he added. “I may not be by your side at this very moment, but I’ll go looking for you soon, so if you just wait a little bit. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the chance, I’ll be back with another video.”

In the weeks prior to Jin’s enlistment, both the idol and his agency asked fans multiple times to refrain from visiting the boot camp site during his military entrance ceremony. “Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment,” said the agency, adding that the event “is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only”.

Nevertheless, police officers in Yeon-cheon prepared for Jin’s arrival at the military base by setting up several road closures and deploying an ambulance on-site in case of overcrowding.

Men are usually required to enlist by the age of 28, though the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to BTS by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018 allows the seven members of the boyband to enlist at 30 instead.

Prior to his enlistment, Jin made his solo debut with his single ‘The Astronaut‘, which he wrote in collaboration with Coldplay. The track was among several solo releases by BTS members this year, which also include J-hope and RM‘s respective debut studio records ‘Jack in The Box‘ and ‘Indigo‘.