BTS’ Jin says he’s “shocked” by retail price of boyband’s new merchandise

BTS member Jin recently took to social media to express his shock at the pricing of his new self-designed merchandise line.

Earlier this week, HYBE launched the Artist-Made Collection by BTS, a merchandise collection featuring designs created by each member of the group. According to the entertainment company’s announcement, each member would have a release date dedicated to their merch line.

The first merch collection to launch was Jin’s, which was comprised of an ergonomic pillow and pajama sets in angel and devil designs. The pillow retails for ₩69,000 (roughly £43), while the pajama sets retail for ₩119,000 (roughly £74) each.

Following the launch of his self-designed merch collection, Jin personally took to community platform Wevese to express his surprise over the items’ pricings. “I did ask them to use a nice material for the pajamas… but even I was shocked at the price,” the vocalist wrote, as translated by Koreaboo.

Fans also took to social media to share their reaction on the pricing, inspiring memes and other posts that echoed Jin’s sentiment.

HYBE MERCH : jin's pajama cost $110 ARMYS RIGHT NOW : pic.twitter.com/qPYzEjbQqS — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) January 3, 2022

seokjin walking into hybe headquarters wearing his tiny devil pajamas so they know he’s upset about the price — 🍯 ⁷ ᴰ² (@kosmicyoon) January 3, 2022

BTS are currently on an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019 following their four sold-out headline shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium and their appearance at the LA stop of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

“The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said when announcing the break. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut [in 2013 where they will get] to spend the holiday season with their families.”

Although a date was not given for the group’s return to work, their label confirmed they would soon be preparing for scheduled live shows in Seoul, which will take place in March, as well as working on a new album.