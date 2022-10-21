BTS’ Jin’s previous solo releases are now available on all music streaming services

BTS member Jin surprised fans today (October 21) by making his previous solo releases ‘Tonight’, ‘Abyss’ and ‘Super Tuna’ available for streaming on major streaming platforms.

According to Billboard, all three tracks became available for streaming everywhere at midnight (October 21). ‘Tonight’, ‘Abyss’ and ‘Super Tuna’, all released between 2019 and 2021, were previously only available for streaming through BTS’ official SoundCloud and YouTube accounts.

The availability of Jin’s solo tracks on Spotify comes ahead of the release of his upcoming solo single ‘The Astronaut’, a collaboration with Coldplay. According to Big Hit Music’s announcement, ‘The Astronaut’ was co-written by both himself and the British band who BTS has previously teamed up with for the 2021 track ‘My Universe’.

Advertisement

Yesterday (October 20), Big Hit Music announced that Jin will be performing ‘The Astronaut’ live for the first time at Coldplay’s forthcoming concert in Argentina. The concert, set to take place in Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate on October 28, will be broadcast in over 3,500 cinemas across more than 75 countries/regions.

Coldplay’s Buenos Aires show will be held several hours after ‘The Astronaut’’s official release, which is also slated for October 28. A list of participating cinemas can be viewed through coldplaycinema.live, while tickets to Coldplay’s show in Argentina are currently on sale through the band’s official website.

Following promotional activities for ‘The Astronaut’, Jin is expected to be the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service, in line with Big Hit Music’s announcement earlier this week.