BTS member Jin’s song for K-drama ‘Jirisan’ arrives later this week

BTS member Jin is set to release the song ‘Yours’ later this week, his contribution to the sound track of the ongoing K-drama Jirisan.

South Korean network tVN, which broadcasts Jirisan, announced today (November 3) in a statement to Sports Khan that Jin’s track for the series, titled ‘Yours’, will be available from November 7 at 6pm KST onwards.

In addition, a “special music video” will also be unveiled to accompany the track at 10:30pm KST the same day. Jin’s upcoming release ‘Yours’ is set to be the theme song of the ongoing series.

Advertisement

tVN explained also that the song would be premiering on the show during its fifth episode, which is set to air on November 6. The company also shared that it plans to “use it as the main title track and bring more focus to the drama” once it drops, according to a translation by Koreaboo.

Jin’s contribution to the series was first announced by tVN earlier last month, before the show’s premiere on October 23. Episodes for Jirisan stream every Saturday, via both cable network tVN in South Korea as well as internationally on streaming site iQIYI.

Jirisan unfolds on Mount Jiri as Seo Yi-kang (played by Jeon Ji-hyun), who is the national park’s top ranger, and rookie ranger Kang Hyun-jo (played by Joo Ji-hoon) uncover the truth behind a grisly accident that occurred at the top of the mountain.

Meanwhile, BTS’ 2020 hit English single ‘Dynamite’ has become the group’s first single to earn a triple-platinum certification in the United States, after hitting 3million certified unit sales, downloads and streams. In addition, two of their Korean-language, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Be’, have been certified Gold and Platinum, respectively.