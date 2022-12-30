BTS’ Jungkook logs 100million Spotify streams in record time for ‘Dreamers’

BTS’ Jungkook has amassed over 100million streams on Spotify with his latest solo single ‘Dreamers’.

The Korea Herald reported that ‘Dreamers’ had surpassed the 100million stream mark yesterday (December 30), 35 days after its initial release. With this, the track is now the fastest song by a South Korean soloist to achieve the milestone.

Initially released in November, ‘Dreamers’ is a cut from the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s original soundtrack. Jungkook had premiered the song with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi at the World Cup opening ceremony, which took place on November 20. A studio version of the song was also released on the same day.

The official accompanying visual for ‘Dreamers’, which sees Jungkook performing the song alongside Fahad Al-Kubaisi while touring Qatar, was released via the official FIFA YouTube channel days after its release on streaming platforms.

‘Dreamers’ also marks Jungkook’s second solo release for the year. In June, the idol had teamed up with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for the release of ‘Left And Right’. The collaborative track, initially released by Puth as a solo song in February via TikTok, was later included in Puth’s latest studio album ‘Charlie’.

Jungkook was also the sole vocalist for ‘Stay Alive’, the soundtrack of BTS’ newest webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO. The track, released in February, was produced by member Suga. Notably, the promotional video for the track features in-person appearances from all seven members of BTS, despite the song only featuring vocals from Jungkook.