BTS’ Jungkook makes US$750,000 donation to a Seoul children’s hospital

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has made a donation to support a children’s hospital in Seoul.

Today (April 18), South Korean media outlets Yonhap News Agency and Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the South Korean musician artist donated ₩100billion (roughly US$750,000) to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital.

According to hospital officials, Jungkook’s donation will be aid in the funding of medical expenses for kids who come from low-income households. It will also be put towards the hospital’s comprehensive care centre plan.

“I hope my donation can be a bit of a help to children in danger, and I hope children can smile happy,” Jungkook said in a press release. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the hospital thanked the K-pop star for his charity, adding that its operations are hard to sustain without such donations.

In 2020, the members of BTS and their label Big Hit Entertainment (now known as HYBE) donated US$1millon to Black Lives Matter. “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives,” said Black Lives Matter managing director Kailee Scales at the time.

In 2021, the boyband also donated a set of outfits worn in their ‘Life Goes On’ music video to the Grammy Week Auction. The total value of the clothing was estimated to be around US$30,000.

In other Jungkook news, the singer was recently named Calvin Klein’s newest global ambassador. He has since starred in his first campaign for the brand in its Spring 2023 collection.