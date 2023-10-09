BTS’ Jungkook announces first solo concert, ‘Golden Live On Stage’

BTS’ Jungkook has announced details of his first solo concert, which will be titled ‘Golden Live On Stage’.

The show will be held in the weeks following the release of the singer’s upcoming debut solo album, which is also called ‘Golden’.

Jungkook will headline Seoul’s Jangchung Arena in Seoul, with the concert set to stream online for fans around the world. It will take place on November 20 at 8pm KST (11am GMT), with tickets available for fans who hold ARMY membership or who have purchased ‘Golden’ from the Weverse Shop.

“Jungkook ‘Golden’ Live On Stage will feature performances of various tracks in the album,” a notice on Weverse read. “We eagerly anticipate your love and support you’ll bring to this unique showcase with the artist.”



While Jungkook has performed solo before – including at the recent Global Citizen festival in New York – ‘Golden Live On Stage’ will mark his first full-length concert as a solo artist. Further details on ticketing and the livestream will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jungkook will release his first solo album ‘Golden’ on November 3. The record will feature 11 tracks, including the recent singles ‘Seven’, which featured Latto, and ‘3D’, which saw the star team up with Jack Harlow.

With ‘3D’, Jungkook became the first Korean solo artist to score two Top Five singles in the UK. His latest release landed at Number Five, while ‘Seven’ peaked at Number Three.

Meanwhile, the singer recently spoke about feeling grateful towards his haters during a listening party. While holding an online event on Stationhead to promote ‘3D’, the BTS member referenced a comment from one fan who said they were “looking into [supporting] other idol groups”.

He replied that the commenter was “free to do so”, but that he is “grateful for those who support me”. Later, Jungkook added that he is also “grateful for even the malicious comments”. “It means they’re spending their time on me. I’d consider that some sort of interest. Right? They’re different kinds of fans,” he said.