BTS’ Jungkook explores Qatar in music video for 2022 FIFA World Cup single ‘Dreamers’

BTS‘ Jungkook has dropped an official music video for his latest single ‘Dreamers’, released as the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The official accompanying visual for ‘Dreamers’ was released via the official FIFA YouTube channel yesterday (November 22). The music video, filmed in Qatar, features the K-pop idol touring around the city and taking in its culture and sights, all while performing the song alongside featuring Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi. Watch it here.

The ‘Dreamers’ video arrives days after Jungkook performed the song live for the first time at the opening ceremony of the World Cup last weekend (November 20) with Fahad Al-Kubaisi. A studio version of the song was also released on the same day.

The release of ‘Dreamers’ marked Jungkook’s second solo single this year. In June, he joined forces with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on ‘Left and Right’. The single earned Jungkook two nominations at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards for the categories of The Music Video of 2022 as well as The Collaboration Song of 2022.

Jungkook’s group BTS have been nominated for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced last week (November 16). The seven-piece are vying for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the third year in a row with their Coldplay collaborative single ‘My Universe’, their first Album Of The Year nod as a featured artist on Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ as well as Best Music Video for ‘Yet To Come’.

Meanwhile, BTS bandmate RM is currently gearing up to make his solo debut with ‘Indigo’, due for a full release on December 2 at 2pm KST. The album is described in a new teaser as “the last archive of my twenties” and a “documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase”. Although ‘Indigo’ will mark RM’s debut solo record, the rapper has previously released two mixtapes: ‘RM’ in 2015 and ‘mono’ in 2018.