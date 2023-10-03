BTS’ Jungkook on dating rumours: “I just want to focus on my work”

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has addressed the dating rumours surrounding him.

BTS’ Jungkook touched on the dating rumours during the second of three listening parties for his new single, ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow, on the platform Stationhead.

“I want to address something because I’ve been seeing comments about it. I don’t have a girlfriend,” Jungkook said, as translated by Soompi. “I’m not currently dating anyone. I just want to focus on my work now, so I don’t feel the need to have one.”

“I don’t have a girlfriend, so please stop talking about it. Right, my girlfriend is ARMY. I just have ARMY now,” the BTS singer added, asking listeners to “stop talking about it”.

“Ah [now that I’ve said it], it felt exhilarating,” Jungkook continued. “I only have ARMY now, so don’t worry. I’m only looking at ARMY now, so really, don’t worry, okay?”

🐰자꾸 이제 글이 보여서 그러는데

저 여자친구 없습니다

여자친구 없구요오

여자친구 안만납니다아

지금 일만하고 싶기때문에 필요성을 못느끼고있어요

없습니다 고만얘기하세요

없다고오 여자친구 없다고오

없으니까아 가만히있쒀어

그래 여자친구 아미해 아미

난 지금은 진짜 아미들밖에 없쒀어 pic.twitter.com/qLfRo9UDfb — 아이스모찌 (@icemochijimin) October 2, 2023

Over the weekend, during the first listening party for ‘3D’, Jungkook spoke about what he feels about his haters and why he feels grateful towards him in his own way.

Jungkook first teased ‘3D’ when he headlined the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York, where he performed his debut solo single ‘Seven’ with Latto. In a four-star review of the track, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “a summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry”.