BTS’ Jungkook drops four more remixes of ‘Seven’

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has released four new remixes of his solo single ‘Seven’.

Today (July 21), Jungkook unveiled the ‘Weekend Ver’ EP for ‘Seven’, featuring four new remixes of his new single: Lofi, Nightfall, Island and Festival. All four new versions dropped alongside video visualisers on YouTube, and are also available to listen on streaming services.

The ‘Lofi Mix’ is a more laidback remix of the song, featuring jazzy horns and a backing piano melody. Meanwhile, the ‘Nightfall Mix’ is a darker, more dramatic rework of the track.

On the slip side, the ‘Island Mix’ and ‘Festival Mix’ of the song are notably more upbeat versions of the tracks. They’re more house and dance-pop influenced, respectively.

Earlier this week on Monday (July 17), Jungkook had dropped the first two remixes for ‘Seven’, titled ‘Summer Mix’ and ‘Band Ver’. They followed the song’s original release last Friday on July 14.

The BTS member also recently performed ‘Seven’ live for his first solo performance on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge. During the appearances, the singer also covered Oasis’ ‘Let There Be Love’.

In a four-star review of the single, NME’s Rhian Daly called ‘Seven’ “a summer-ready bop that also adds new facets to the singer’s artistry,” also praising Latto’s “effortless” feature on the song.

While ‘Seven’ marks Jungkook’s official debut as a soloist, the idol had previously dropped several solo tracks, including ‘Dreamers’ for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ‘My You’ for BTS’ 2022 Festa and ‘Stay Alive’ for the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack.

Prior to the release of ‘Seven’, Jungkook made two of his older solo songs, ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’, available on streaming services for the first time. The song had been initially released in 2022 and 2020, respectively, as part of BTS’ annual Festa celebrations.