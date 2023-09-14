Watch BTS’ Jungkook and TXT celebrate their MTV VMAs wins together

BTS‘ Jungkook and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) recently gathered to celebrate their wins at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Over the weekend, K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together took home the trophy for Push Performance of the Year for ‘Sugar Rush Ride’. The group also premiered their as-yet-unreleased single ‘Back for More’, featuring Anitta.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook won Song of the Summer for his hit single ‘Seven’, featuring Latto. However, the K-pop idol was not in attendance at the ceremony to accept the award.

Jungkook and the members of TXT were later seen out at dinner celebrating their wins over dinner, in a series of Instagram Stories by Bang Si-hyuk. Notably, Bang is the founder of Big Hit Music, home to both K-pop acts.

“They tore up the stage tonight LOL,” Bang wrote in his first post. Meanwhile, the second video features TXT member Yeonjun blowing out candles on top of his birthday cake. The K-pop idol turned 24 on Monday (September 14).

Bang PD with TXT and Jungkook! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SNIDWPJcar — 하지 (@txtarchivee) September 13, 2023

The final post in the series of Instagram Stories features Bang sitting next to BTS’ Jungkook, who strikes several poses. “There’s a spoiler! A big one,” Bang captioned the story, seemingly a hint at the K-pop idol’s next release.

“A spoiler included! A big one~” Wait what?!!! Is Jungkook holding up 3 fingers for a reason??? 🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/AAA3IkyXSk — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 (@_RapperJK) September 13, 2023

Elsewhere during the night, Stray Kids made their debut MTV VMAs appearance with a performance of ’S-Class’, which garnered a huge reaction from pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Swift was later seen standing up and clapping during Stray Kids’ speech when the boyband accepted the award for Best K-pop. The group beat out acts such as aespa, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN to win the trophy.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs here.